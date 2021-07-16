Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 180.1% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 140,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.6113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

SBGSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

