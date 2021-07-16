Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,719.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $707,938. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

COHN stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,435. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

