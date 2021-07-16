Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $282,745.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00108349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00145960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,996.82 or 0.99912373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

