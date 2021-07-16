Silverarc Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 1.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,746. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.21.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

