30,063 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after buying an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,960,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

