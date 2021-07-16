Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares during the period. Affimed accounts for about 2.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Affimed worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Affimed by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 315,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 5,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $654.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.70. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.