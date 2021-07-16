Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the quarter. Insmed makes up approximately 3.5% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Insmed by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Insmed’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

