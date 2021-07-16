Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 218,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,733,000.

Shares of GCACU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

