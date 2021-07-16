Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 268,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

PGRWU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

