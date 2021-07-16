Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 408,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

