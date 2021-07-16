WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

WNS opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in WNS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

