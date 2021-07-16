$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $4.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $14.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

LRCX stock opened at $610.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $626.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.