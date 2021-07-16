Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,482 ($19.36). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.94), with a volume of 7,606 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £515.09 million and a PE ratio of 105.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,511. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Nichols Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

