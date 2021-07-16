Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT):

7/13/2021 – Vascular Biogenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

7/9/2021 – Vascular Biogenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

7/3/2021 – Vascular Biogenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

7/2/2021 – Vascular Biogenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

6/3/2021 – Vascular Biogenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Vascular Biogenics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.97. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Get Vascular Biogenics Ltd alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.