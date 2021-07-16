BitcoinZ Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $6,821.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00301006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00122339 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00165564 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

