$0.21 EPS Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after purchasing an additional 801,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,760,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after purchasing an additional 446,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

