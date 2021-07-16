Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,727 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 44,324 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.33 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.