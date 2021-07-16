$30.55 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce $30.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.34 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $123.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $135.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.88 million, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $144.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHX. B. Riley began coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 245,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

