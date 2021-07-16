Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $476.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.00 million and the highest is $488.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $366.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 439,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,879. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $783.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

