Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVFC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

SVFC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 14,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,340. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.