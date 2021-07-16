Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $308,000 in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,717. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

