TIG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 282,329 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 282,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000.

HIIIU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,709. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

