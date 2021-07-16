Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $249.88 on Friday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $486.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

