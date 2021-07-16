Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $281.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $283.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

