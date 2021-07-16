Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $655.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $631.25 billion, a PE ratio of 650.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.03.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,947 shares of company stock valued at $64,456,354. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

