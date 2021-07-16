JS Capital Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $6,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $606.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $536.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $611.30. The company has a market cap of $288.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,154 shares of company stock worth $14,156,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

