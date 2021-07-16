Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $256.29

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.38.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
