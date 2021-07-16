Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $256.29

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

