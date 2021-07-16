Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,403 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $47,604,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,711 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 358,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.04.

WFC opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.