Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 2,369 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

ORCL opened at $86.24 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $240.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

