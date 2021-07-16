Short Interest in Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Rises By 216.0%

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,831,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTTV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,146,245. Viva Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile
