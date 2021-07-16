Short Interest in Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Rises By 216.0%

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,831,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTTV remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,146,245. Viva Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

