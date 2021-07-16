Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 3,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Vertical Research began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.