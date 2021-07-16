Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.85

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 10551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Trillium Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.04.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

