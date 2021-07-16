Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 256,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

MGTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $524.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.93.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

