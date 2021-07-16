Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s current price.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 6,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after buying an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 12.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.