Insider Buying: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault purchased 4,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 763,796 shares in the company, valued at C$2,726,751.72.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Daniel Marcel Legault acquired 4,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$14,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00.

ATE traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 76,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.91. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.52. The stock has a market cap of C$172.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 21.15 and a quick ratio of 19.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.