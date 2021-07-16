Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 463,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

