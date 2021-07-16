Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of -$4.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.93) and the highest is ($3.09). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($6.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $153,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $74.21 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

