Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

