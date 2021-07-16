TIG Advisors LLC Sells 111,787 Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,787 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 1.12% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,529. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

