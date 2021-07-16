Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 4,161 Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,651,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,360,000.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:DBDRU remained flat at $$10.80 during midday trading on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBDRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.