TIG Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth $235,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

PTIC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.