TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

NASDAQ SRNGU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

