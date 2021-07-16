TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 368,706 Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 368,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $14,850,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $13,365,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $10,890,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $9,900,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $9,524,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Friday. 1,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,725. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

