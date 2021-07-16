Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $573,000 in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $146,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $195,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

DLCAU stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,097. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.