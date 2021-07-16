Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 52,245 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at $6,000,000.

Shares of ACQRU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

