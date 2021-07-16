Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 836,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,792. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

