ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $95.03. 359,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.27. ITT has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in ITT by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in ITT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

