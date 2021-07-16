Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFFEU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,889,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at about $8,037,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth $7,440,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $6,895,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFEU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

