Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of RPAI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 238,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth approximately $906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.