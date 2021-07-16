Zacks: Analysts Expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ClearSign Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,034. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

